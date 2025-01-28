Off Plan Launch For New Homes In Prestatyn

New homes in Prestatyn will be released for sale off plan this week (from January 31) from a local agent.

Castle Green Homes is building 45 homes at Swn Y Mor on Gronant Road and is working with Peter Large Estate Agents to market the development.

The 3.6 acre site was allocated for housing in the Denbighshire County Council Local Development Plan in 2013.

Castle Green Homes sales director Sian Pitt said:

“This site has long been earmarked for housing and we first started receiving enquiries from potential purchasers interested in our new homes in Prestatyn back in 2022 when plans for the development were announced. We’ve been keeping those people and others who’ve registered their interest informed of our progress. They’ve been invited to an exclusive event being hosted by respected local business Peter Large Estate Agents this Friday to launch the development. “We’d encourage other potential purchasers to create a Willow account via our website, where they’ll also be able to take virtual tours of the homes before they’re built. Willow is effectively a virtual new home assistant, with the ability to “favourite” homes, test out specification options and create a digital twin of the home you’re buying.”

The development name Swn Y Mor translates as “sound of the sea”, reflecting the location, with Prestatyn sands, dunes and promenade all within a mile.

Offering a choice of two, three and four-bedroom homes to cater for local demand, initial prices start from £219,995

Peter Large, managing director of Peter Large Estate Agents, Prestatyn, said:

“The synergy between Castle Green and ourselves is perfect. With their cutting-edge technology, luxurious lifestyle homes and comprehensive customer service, mixed with our local knowledge, award-winning marketing and unbridled passion for property and Prestatyn town, we’re a winning team. “Demand is extremely strong for new homes in Prestatyn and the surrounding areas. Swn Y Mor occupies a semi-rural position on the fringe of Prestatyn town, with many of the properties overlooking open fields with distant views towards the dunes and sea beyond. Local buyers are excited about the range of new build options and the chance to upsize to a home that offers a clean start without the need for renovations. While many buyers will be local, we anticipate interest from people retiring to the area from Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and beyond.”

For more information about the homes at Swn Y Mor see here. For an exclusive invitation to the launch event, contact Peter Large’s Prestatyn office on 01745 888 100 or email prestatyn@peterlarge.com.