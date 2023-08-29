Nurturing Creativity and Wellbeing in the Creative Industries

In the latest instalment of the Aberystwyth Rural Futures Hub podcast series, host Carwyn Jones engages in a thought-provoking conversation with three distinguished guests – Dr. Jacqueline Yallop, Dr. Sophie Bennett Gilson, and Professor Peter Midmore – all experts in their respective fields.

The central theme explored is the profound relationship between creativity and wellbeing within the context of the creative industries.

Dr. Yallop, a writer and director of Aberystwyth University’s Centre for Creativity and Wellbeing, delves into the multifaceted concept of wellbeing and its connection to creative practices. She emphasises the holistic and alternative approach taken by the Centre to address wellbeing concerns, drawing from the experiences of makers, artists, filmmakers, and writers.

Dr. Bennett Gilson, an expert in creative industries, sheds light on the intricate interplay between identity, satisfaction, and income for craftspeople. She highlights how the intrinsic satisfaction derived from the creative process often takes precedence over financial gains, and how engagement with artistic endeavours can counterbalance the demands of a stressful modern life.

Professor Middlemoor, a retired economics professor with a passion for ceramics, adds his perspective on the role of creativity in post-retirement life. He shares how his engagement in pottery has provided him with a new sense of purpose, community, and wellbeing, exemplifying the positive impact of artistic pursuits