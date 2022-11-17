Number of Companies Exporting in Wales Grows by 1.8%

New data from the Institute of Export & International Trade (IOE&IT) shows that the number of companies exporting in Wales has grown by 1.8% between Q2 and Q3 of this year.

This bucks the trend for the other nations in the UK, with a fall in exporter numbers recorded in Northern Ireland (3.6%) and Scotland (1.2%) and a more modest increase recorded in England (0.4%). But more could still be done to support potential Welsh exporters.

A recent poll of over 300 companies conducted by IOE&IT found that UK businesses want more education (66%) and technical support (69%) to help them make the most of the Free Trade Agreements the Government are signing.

To help Welsh businesses IOE&IT is launching a complimentary Exporting Starter Pack Voucher, which will provide £2,500 worth of training for businesses. The voucher gives local businesses access to a comprehensive webinar programme, led by IOE&IT’s team of international trade and customs experts.

Companies can sign up for the new scheme here.

Marco Forgione, Director General of the IOE&IT said:

“The idea that the UK is facing its longest recession since records began is incredibly concerning. Trade will be a key tool in helping this country’s economy through some difficult months to come. “With the launch of this new scheme we continue our commitment to support growth and this series of webinars will equip businesses with the tools they need to trade compliantly and effectively with the world. I would encourage all Welsh based businesses to take advantage of this offer and register for this series and learn from our experts.”

He added:

“International trade is a force for good and trade education can stimulate growth within an organisation and the wider economy to minimise the impact of any recession.”

The course

Registration is now open and Module 1: Introduction to Exporting (Part 1) takes place on 21 November from 9am – 12pm. The learning outcomes from this course include:

Appreciation of the export process

Learn what documents are required to export

Understand what commodity codes are

Learn about Incoterms

Ability to set out an ‘export action plan’ for your business

The IOE&IT is a leading authority in best practice and competence for businesses trading globally. It offers a world-renowned suite of qualifications and training. The webinar series takes place during November and December so business can start 2023 with the knowledge and expertise they need to enhance their exports.

The other five modules are:

Module 2: Introduction to Exporting (Part 2) – 29th November 2022

Module 3: Customs Procedures & Documentation (Part 1) – 30th November 2022

Module 4: Customs Procedures & Documentation (Part 2) – 8th December 2022

Module 5: Incoterms – 13th December 2022

Module 6: Commodity codes – 15th December 2022

Register here.