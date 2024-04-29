North Wales Tourist Attraction Diversifies to Create Year-Round Enterprise

A North Wales fishery is diversifying to enable it to become a year-round attraction.

Sblash is a new inflatable water attraction at Graiglwyd Springs Fishery in Penmaenmawr.

The wild water adventure will include slides and a range of obstacles, floating trampolines and a freefall experience.

Owners James and Debbie McAllister – who have decades of experience in the tourism and hospitality industry – say the new attraction will employ up to seven additional staff from May to October each year.

James said:

“The fishery continues to be successful, but we wanted to make this site a more sustainable year-round enterprise, which is why we have diversified. “Sblash will be perfect for families, school groups, parties, team building, and anyone wanting to get active and have fun. We already attract people from all over the UK and this will give us another USP to create a buzz in the area. “Importantly for us, we want to contribute to the local economy for 12 months of the year, creating jobs and capitalising on our surroundings in a sustainable, responsible manner. “The aqua park allows us to do that, and by training our lifeguards with RLSS qualifications and keeping the capacity low to ensure a high-quality and safe experience for visitors, we have the peace of mind everyone will leave here having had a brilliant time. “We are thankful to Business Wales for its support and to the amazing community here in Penmaenmawr; we look forward to opening very soon.”

Debbie said:

“We will be helping to be promote Penmaenmawr as a tourist destination, with its beautiful beaches, cafes and other activities in addition to what we are doing with Sblash. “The community is fully behind us, and we will look to use local suppliers and products as always, supporting each other and doing all we can to bring more people to what is one of the region's hidden gems. “James and I have been in the sector for many years, and this is one of the most impressive developments we've created during that time. “We look forward to bringing something fresh and new to North Wales, an attraction that will capitalise on the incredible landscape and nature with a focus on health and wellbeing, exercise and enjoyment – we look forward to welcoming people soon.”

North Wales Tourism CEO Jim Jones congratulated the couple on their ‘innovative approach’ to boosting tourism in the region and added:

“Utilising the resources available to them to diversify and create a quality fun water park at Graiglwyd should be commended. I'm aware of the tremendous amount of hard work to get to this stage. “I have every confidence that this new venture will not only succeed but also become a popular tourist attraction for both locals and visitors alike.”

Sblash will open to the public on May 18.

The existing fly-fishing business will be open from October for the remaining months of the year as it is seasonal, and future proposals for the park include glamping pods and cold-water therapy retreats.