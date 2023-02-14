North Wales Tech Start-Up to Collaborate with NHS in Innovative New App

Carnedd is delighted to announce that it is working with colleagues from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, NHS Wales and the SBRI Centre of Excellence to explore the feasibility of developing software for improving the process of providing relatives with updates on patients whilst they are in hospital.

Communicating with relatives about the welfare of patients is a vital part of patient care and when done well, it can significantly ease the distress caused by having a loved one in hospital, however hospitals are currently under extreme pressure and are struggling to keep up with the demand for updates.

The project is funded by the Welsh Government and will see Carnedd conducting a feasibility study over the course of the first quarter of 2023, looking at how technology can enhance the process of providing patient updates to improve the wellbeing or patients, ease the minds of relatives and save NHS time. If successful in the feasibility study, Carnedd hopes to bring a minimum viable product to market early in 2024.

Carnedd Director, Edward Aslin remarked;

“We are excited and feel very privileged to have been given this opportunity. The team has a unique blend of skills and experience which I believe places us uniquely to address this challenge. I am hopefully the project will lead to a product that will improve the quality of care for patients not just in the local hospitals, but throughout social care”.

Developer Megan Jones added;

“This project is a great fit for us as it not only allows us to combine our experience in software development with our knowledge of the healthcare industry but is closely aligned with Carnedd’s commitments to support diversity, contribute to the growth of tech in North Wales and to work sustainably. It is especially exciting to be working on a project so close to home where we will have the opportunity to design the software to support the Welsh language from the outset.”

The project will support Carnedd’s continued growth as they look to recruit again in the near future.