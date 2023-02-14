LimestoneGrey Strengthens its Senior Management Team with Promotion

LimestoneGrey, leading chartered R&D tax credit consultancy, has strengthened its senior management team with the announcement of a new promotion.

Lisa James, who has been with the company for almost four years, has been promoted to Business Development and Marketing Director.

Since obtaining a Business Management and Marketing degree at Cardiff University, Lisa has gathered a wealth of business and marketing experience across a range of industries, including retail, manufacturing and professional services.

Since joining the firm, Lisa has spearheaded LimestoneGrey’s business development and marketing & communication strategies. The new role will allow Lisa the opportunity to continue with this work and also get involved in other areas of the business.

Matthew Jones, Managing Director at LimestoneGrey, commented:

‘Lisa has made an invaluable contribution to the company since her appointment in 2019 and has grown the LimestoneGrey brand with her successful business and marketing plans. I am delighted on Lisa’s promotion and look forward to continuing working together on future strategies.’

Commenting on her new role, Lisa said:

‘I am extremely excited about the future at LimestoneGrey. It is a fantastic brand to promote with strong business values. There is currently a lot of change in the industry centred around R&D tax credit reform and one of the focusses this year will be to navigate clients, partners and businesses through the noise with minimum disruption.’

www.limestonegrey.com