North Wales Storage Giant Equips Buckley Pupils for Outdoor Lessons

Outdoor learning is on the curriculum for pupils at a Flintshire primary school thanks to a generous £500 donation from a North Wales self-storage giant which has just opened a new site in Buckley.

The cash from Denbigh-based Lock Stock Self Storage has paid for new equipment for Drury Lane Primary School including large pieces of plastic sheeting which can be turned into tents or used as ground sheets, small chalkboards for the pupils, chalk, educational kit and plastic kneeling mats.

Deputy head teacher Liz Jones said:

“It’s been wonderful to receive this donation because improving our outdoor learning has been one of the priorities for us and this has really helped us out. “It’s come at a perfect time and the money has been well spent and went a long way. “We’ve managed to get so much for the pupils to make sure they get the most out of their outdoor learning experience. “It has really transformed what we can offer the children and they really enjoy it, especially using their initiative to put up the plastic sheeting to make shelters but probably the most important pieces of kit are the plastic kneeling mats because they mean we can be out here even if it’s wet.”

Piper Batt, from Year Five, said:

“We love the outdoor lessons because they get us out into the fresh air so we’re not stuck inside. “It’s great that we don’t always have to sit on a chair at a desk. It’s probably one of my favourite things to do.”

Lisa James, of Lock Stock Self Storage whose new site is near the Recycling Centre and not far from the school, said:

“When we heard that outdoor learning was on the curriculum and that they needed some funds we were happy to help, especially as we have just opened our new storage park on Globe Way, in Buckley. “It’s great for children to be outdoors and to be learning at the same time and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to help the school with such an important project. “I’m sure the pupils will have a fantastic time – they have such a great outdoor area here and this will help them take full advantage of it.”

Lock Stock, which now operates 26 parks across North Wales and the border counties, including seven in Flintshire, is the largest container-based storage business in Wales.

The business, founded in Denbigh in 1999, is ,the UK’s largest containerised storage company with over 4,000 units providing over four million cubic feet of space at storage parks across North and Mid Wales and the border counties.

They opened their new facility, their 25th, in Buckley in September and number 26 is planned for Porthmadog with their existing sites stretching from Holyhead and along the North Wales coast at Caernarfon, Bangor, Llandudno, Abergele and Rhyl, on the Dee at Flint, Saltney and Deeside and inland at Denbigh, Mold, Wrexham and Newtown in Powys, and at Oswestry and Shrewsbury in Shropshire.

The company also specialise in the off-site hire of containers such which can be delivered by their specialist lorry, sizes range from 10-feet long up through 20-footers to 40-foot units, all eight feet high and eight feet wide, from 640 to 2,560 in cubic feet in volume.

