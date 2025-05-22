North Wales Property Specialist Scoops Awards

An estate and lettings agent is celebrating a clutch of award wins.

Cavendish, which has offices in Mold, Chester and Ruthin, has won several British Property Awards and ESTAS Customer Service Awards.

The award successes include three BPA Gold Awards – Regional Gold Winner Lettings Agent in Wales, Gold Winner Lettings Agent in Chester and Gold Winner Lettings Agent in Denbighshire. The firm was a Bronze Award Winner in Cheshire.

Cavendish also scored a hat-trick of successes in the ESTAS for its sales teams covering the CH1 (Chester) and LL15 (Ruthin) postcodes and its lettings team covering CH7 (Mold).

Nicola Blake, Operations Director at Cavendish, said:

“These awards recognise the achievements of estate and lettings agents across the UK and are a tribute to the commitment and dedication of the Cavendish team across Cheshire and North Wales. “What sets the ESTAS apart is that the winners are determined purely by verified customer reviews, rather than industry panels or judges and are based entirely on feedback from real clients who have completed a transaction in the past year. “They’re highly respected because of their transparency and focus on genuine customer experience.”

Cavendish was established in 1993 by Julian Adams, the firm’s Chairman, and his then business partner Robert Ikin.

The agency now employs over 30 people across the two sides of the business which has around 650 properties under management and over 400 homes for sale across the three offices.

Julian’s son, David, succeeded his father as Managing Director in 2022 having worked for the business for over 20 years. This year, David is also Chairman of the Association of Property Professionals.

David said: