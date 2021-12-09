North Wales Projects Win Top Civil Engineering Awards

The Deeside Park and Ride facility and Ysgol Gatholig Crist y Gair, Denbighshire have scooped top prizes in the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE Wales Cymru) Awards 2021.

The Awards are held each year and recognise teams and individuals that have delivered some of the best civil engineering projects and achievements across the country. This year an exceptionally wide range of entries was received ranging from a £21m through-school building project to a £650k flood protection scheme.

Projects in North Wales were recognised winning Awards in two categories and two highly commended places.

Deeside Park and Ride facility won the coveted Bill Ward Sustainability Award, presented to the project which best demonstrates the principles of sustainability, i.e. social, economic and environmental benefits of the project during delivery and upon completion.

The category was highly contested reflecting ongoing concern about global warming, climate change and the need to reduce CO2 emissions. The judges thought that this modest-cost project for Flintshire County Council will help deliver key elements of the North Wales Metro and will better connect surrounding communities with the 9,000 jobs the park provides. They praised the project team for clearly placing a high value on sustainability in design and construction in the choice of materials, their incorporation in the works and their performance in service. The nomination was submitted by Alun Griffiths (Contactors) Ltd part of the project team.

The Gwydir Reservoirs Safety Project was highly commended in the same category.

The judges commented that this was a remarkable project by Natural Resources Wales which enabled the improvement and making-safe of four legacy mining reservoirs in a remote and environmentally sensitive area high above the Conwy valley in North Wales. The judges were also impressed with the quality of the design and construction, which placed sustainability and safety high on its list of objectives.

The George Gibby Award, presented to those involved in a civil engineering project demonstrating excellence in its concept, planning, design, contract management and construction with a final cost of more than £5million, was won by Ysgol Gatholig Crist y Gair (Christ the Word Catholic School) Denbighshire.

The judges were particularly impressed with the care taken by the project team during the design and construction process, with the contractor, Mott MacDonald’s, health and safety record and the degree of community involvement. They also praised the quality of the project submission which succinctly addressed the competition criteria instigated by George H Gibby (1923 – 2010) In 1979 for a major civil engineering project in Wales.

The RNLI Lifeboat Station, Pwllheli achieved the Highly Commended place in the Roy Edwards Award category presented to those involved in a civil engineering project demonstrating excellence in its concept, planning, design, contract management and construction with a final cost of less than £5million.

The judges commented that this project, nominated by WSP Ltd, provided yet another example of excellent design and construction with an eye to value for money, fitness for purpose and for a client with a very worthwhile cause. The new lifeboat station at Pwllheli has two boat halls for the Shannon and ‘D’ class lifeboats with a two-storey side extension for crew and ancillary facilities.

In all fifteen projects were shortlisted across Wales and vying to walk away with an award after a year that has seen civil engineers battle to overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, keeping complex infrastructure works on track or delivering emergency schemes at breakneck speed.

Young engineers representing future talent in Wales were also recognised at the awards event. Liam Stuckey, a civil engineering apprentice with Arcadis, Cardiff won the Apprentice of the Year Award, sponsored by South Wales Institute of Engineers Educational Trust (SWIEET). Luke Cook, Atkins, won STEMM Ambassador of the Year. Robert Varley, ARUP, walked away with both the Paterson Prize for awarded to the best Welsh candidate in the final written examinations of the former Institution of Municipal Engineers and the Ben Barr Award for demonstrate excellence in their understanding of the construction process, particularly linking design to construction, presentation of engineering principles, application of planning and programming methods and organisational skills.

Keith Jones ICE Wales Cymru Director, said:

“This year’s competition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all involved in battling against many unknowns as the pandemic continues. Sustainability and communities seem to be the backbone of many entries which can only bode well for the future. Our awards are a tribute to civil engineers across the country. We congratulate the winners and thank all entrants”.

Full details of all the shortlisted projects and awards sponsors are available at www.ice.org.uk/walescymru/awards.