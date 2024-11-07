North Wales Marketing Expert Joins Forces with Consultancy to Create Agency

A marketing expert and a fast-growing consultancy firm have joined forces to create an agency in North Wales.

Beth Woodhouse, from Old Colwyn, has been appointed as the lead consultant for marketing after her company, Marketshed, merged with Anglesey-based Lafan.

Marketshed and Lafan had collaborated ever more closely since 2020 and she described the move as a “natural evolution”.

Beth’s clients have transferred to Lafan’s new marketing division, Lafan Creu, which has ambitions to grow its Welsh customer base and venture further afield across the border into England under her leadership.

According to Beth, having Lafan behind her means they will together be able to offer even more services.

The company has experts working across a range of sectors, including agri-food, community development, education and sustainability and prides itself on providing a fully bilingual service.

After graduating with a degree in marketing and business management from Aberystwyth University, Beth headed to Glasgow where she worked in the marketing department of a major hotel management company.

It was, she said, a great grounding because she had the opportunity to gain experience with big chains like Holiday Express and Hotel Indigo.

Beth returned to North Wales to work for the high profile jewellery brand, Clogau, which specialises in Welsh gold, rising through the ranks to become marketing manager.

She said:

“I loved working for Clogau and I had some fantastic opportunities and the company grew a great deal during the time I was there. “I had my daughter just before the Covid lockdown and that changed everything. It turned the world upside down but it also changed my perspective. “As a result, I decided I wanted to strike out and create my own marketing agency with my own brand. “It was a massive step because, on the face of it, this wasn’t the best time to launch my own business. It was a big risk but I’m glad to say it worked out really well. “I had envisaged that I would be doing a lot of consultancy work, sharing ideas and strategies, but as it turned out what people really needed was more hands on help because the pandemic accelerated the shift to online marketing. “All of a sudden everybody needed to move to the digital world overnight and a lot of local companies weren’t ready and needed help with websites, social media and email. “I was really lucky because clients kept recommending my services to other people so the business grew organically and I started working on projects with Lafan. “As I did more and more work with Lafan, the relationship grew ever closer because we were on the same wave length so merging with them was a natural evolution of the partnership because we’re such a good fit. “It’s a really exciting period and I am looking forward to being part of Lafan’s future growth and development. “All my clients have transferred over to Lafan Creu and we’ve already landed three new clients since we joined forces so we’ve got off to a promising start. “There’s a lot of scope to grow even more because we have more services and support that we can offer customers across Wales and beyond. “The fact that we operate bilingually is incredibly important and it is something that we are passionate about because we have clients who want to communicate effectively in Welsh and English. It’s in our DNA.”

Among Marketshed’s clients who’ve transferred to Lafan Creu is the Anglesey-based HR company, Dolen, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Dolen founder Leah Watkins said:

“I got in touch with Beth in 2021 because I wanted to start building the brand and I needed work with somebody who understood the business. “When I started with Beth I employed one person and we are now a team of four people and I have a stable of associates who also work with us. “We are growing year on year and the marketing has been a key part of our success. “I can’t afford to employ somebody full time to do our marketing and certainly not somebody with Beth’s level of expertise. She is an integral member of the team and she is brilliant at what she does. “For me personally, it’s lovely to see Beth going through a new stage and it’s really exciting to see her becoming part of Lafan because I can see the added value it’s going to give us as a company.”

Lafan chair Geraint Hughes was delighted that Beth had become a member of the team as a result of the merger.

He said: