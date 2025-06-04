North Wales Law Firm Welcomes Five Newly Qualified Solicitors

Five lawyers at a leading North Wales law firm are celebrating qualifying as solicitors.

Joanna Kumwenda, Kaleem Choudhry, Alicia Cooke, Tayla Rees and Laurel Martin have all successfully completed their traineeships with Gamlins Law.

The five will now focus on their specialist areas – Joanna (Divorce and Family Law), Kaleem (Civil Litigation and Personal Injury), Alicia (Family Law), Tayla (Commercial) and Laurel (Divorce, Family and Wills and Probate).

Gamlins Law is the largest law firm in North Wales, employing more than 85 people, with a head office in Rhyl and further offices in Mold, Ruthin, Denbigh, Abergele and Holywell.

Ron Davison, Managing Director of Gamlins Law, said:

“We are committed to investing in the best legal talent in the region and I am absolutely delighted that these five lawyers are now newly qualified solicitors. “A lot of hard work and dedication is required to achieve what this exciting cohort have done and I know they will all be assets to the teams they will now be working in. “While these lawyers have demonstrated that they have the necessary technical skills, they are also all committed to playing their part in the North Wales community our business serves. “This means providing clients with the highest possible levels of customer care and enabling them to meet the challenges and opportunities they face at different stages in their lives. “These five newly qualified solicitors are another example of our career progression plan in action, enabling the best legal talent to flourish and achieve their career aspirations whether they are new to the sector or more experienced. “We believe our recruitment sets us apart from most law firms of a similar size and is a key plank of our building for the future strategy.”

