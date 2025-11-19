North Wales Law Firm Becomes Accelerated Growth Programme Gold Partner

The largest law firm in North Wales, Gamlins Law, is now a Gold Partner on Business Wales’ Accelerated Growth Programme (AGP).

AGP works with businesses that demonstrate the potential to create jobs, innovate, and make a significant contribution to the Welsh economy.

As a Gold Partner, Gamlins Law will be joining an evolving network of expert partners that provide support to high-growth businesses in Wales. Gamlins Law will be contributing legal insight to help ambitious companies navigate challenges and achieve their growth potential.

In addition to being a Gold Partner, Gamlins Law itself has been an AGP business for the last six years during which it has achieved its own significant growth, including almost doubling the number of employees to 85.

Ron Davison, Managing Director of Gamlins Law, said:

“AGP has provided us with a range of support which has been invaluable in enabling us to achieve consistent year-on-year growth and increase significantly the number of people we employ. “We are delighted to have now been recognised as a Gold Partner and we look forward to providing legal insight to AGP businesses as part of the wider support available through the programme and helping them also achieve their own growth ambitions. “This partnership reflects our commitment to fostering innovation, job creation, and economic development in Wales. We are honoured to play a role in supporting the next generation of Welsh business leaders.”

A spokesperson for Business Wales said:

“We are proud to announce that Gamlins Law has been recognised as a Gold Partner of the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme (AGP) – a flagship initiative supporting ambitious high-potential businesses in Wales to scale and grow. “AGP Gold Partners, contribute high-value, in-kind support across areas such as legal advice, digital innovation, marketing strategy, finance, sustainability, technology, and workspace solutions.”

Gamlins Law has its head office at Morfa Hall in Rhyl and further offices in Ruthin, Mold, Denbigh, Abergele and Holywell.

The company offers a range of legal services including commercial, commercial and residential property, employment law, family and matrimonial, children, personal injury and clinical negligence, criminal, regulatory, litigation, inheritance tax, Wills and probate.