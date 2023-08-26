North Wales Law Firm Appointed to Farming Connect Panel

A law firm based in Conwy has been appointed to a Farming Connect delivery framework which will see lawyers delivering specialist advice to eligible farm businesses in Wales.

Lanyon Bowdler’s appointment to the Farming Connect Framework means it is one of only a few firms in Wales able to provide vital legal advice through the scheme.

The Farming Connect Programme is funded by the Welsh Government and aims to supply advice, support and guidance to farmers across a range of business topics.

Sioned Williams, a solicitor on Lanyon Bowdler’s private client team based in Conwy, said the appointment was a major achievement and would help the firm deliver on its ongoing commitment to provide much-needed advice to the farmers of Wales.

She said:

“Farming is hugely important in Wales and Lanyon Bowdler has a proud reputation of supporting the industry and its farmers. “It’s a positive step for us to be partnering Menter a Busnes through the Farming Connect programme – a move that can only benefit all parties. “It means that we will be one of only a handful of law firms in Wales selected to deliver surgeries to provide advice on specific issues, including family succession and joint ventures to farming businesses. “Registered businesses can access the services by contacting their local Farming Connect Development Officer or by visiting the Farming Connect website.”

Menter a Busnes, who along with Lantra Wales delivers the Farming Connect Programme on behalf of the Welsh Government, supports individuals, businesses and other organisations across Wales to start up and develop their business, as well as providing consultancy services on economic development issues.

Sioned added:

“One of its important roles is to procure a range of specialist agricultural solicitors to deliver succession surgeries and provide legal advice to farmers on family farm succession and joint ventures for the Farming Connect Programme. “Lanyon Bowdler has been successful in tendering for the Farming Connect Framework as part of that process and we are delighted that we are now able to deliver legal surgeries and provide legal advice on these areas of law to members of Farming Connect.”

Farming Connect was launched in 2001 to deliver the best advice on new technologies and production techniques to the Welsh Farming Industry. Menter a Busnes draws on more than 30 years of diverse experience to help drive economic benefits in Wales through an assortment of progressive approaches which command engagement and spur innovation.