North Wales Job Expo Aims to Spearhead-Post Pandemic Employment Boom

Businesses, educators and training organisations can sign up to a free exhibition at one of the country’s premier event venues.

Eirias Events Centre in Colwyn Bay will host the inaugural Conwy Job Expo on Thursday May 12 from 2pm-7pm.

Organised by Conwy Employment Hub – which oversees Communities for Work, PaCE and Communities for Work Plus – in partnership with Working Wales, which is delivered by Careers Wales, the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) and Conwy Business Support team, the Expo aims to bring multiple sectors under one roof to promote recruitment opportunities across the region.

Prospective job candidates, learners and apprentices will have the opportunity to meet with dozens of employers from a wide range of industries and take the next step towards their future careers.

Libby Duo, Strategic Manager for Conwy Employment Service, said they have already received a positive response and hope to see a great turnout on the day.

She added,

This is a chance to shine a light on the many jobs which are currently being advertised in Conwy and the surrounding area. Recruitment is a major issue nationwide – particularly in hospitality, tourism, and IT – so we want employers to use this event to showcase their offering and find candidates who can help them build back from the pandemic. For those wanting to explore a new direction or professional and personal development there will be colleges, business support teams and training providers on-site to discuss your options, share information and provide guidance. If you are looking for a job, recruiting to your organisation or welcoming prospective learners for the next academic year, this is going to be a crucial event, a one-stop shop for employability and education – we hope to see you there.

The Eirias facility will be divided into sections for exhibitors, education and training, demonstrations, and workshops, covering themes from interview techniques to CV writing.

Emma Lloyd-Edwards, Operational Development Manager for Conwy at Careers Wales, said,

“The Expo is an excellent opportunity for anyone just starting their career journey, looking for work or who wants a change of direction. It’s also great for local employers to promote their sector and any live vacancies they have. “This will be an ideal chance to network and connect with prospective employers and be informed of alternative career routes that may not have otherwise been considered.”

Sam Chadburn, DWP Employer Partnership Manager for Conwy, added: “We are looking forward to the event and bringing these key organisations together to help boost the local economy and develop career opportunities for those wanting a fresh start.”

Leila Cravetto, Business Engagement Officer with Conwy’s Business Support Team, echoed those points and believes the Expo is perfectly timed in light of challenges faced during the pandemic.

She said,

We believe this is a great opportunity for many of our businesses to engage with people looking for employment or those wanting a career change. The event will not only promote the opportunities currently on offer but will highlight the careers that the key sectors can provide.

Businesses looking to register for a free place can email [email protected]

For more information, email [email protected] or call 01492 576280.

Visit Conwy Employment Hub – More information – Conwy County Borough Council for more on Conwy Employment Hub.