North Wales Firm Secures over £1m in Sales Just Weeks After Launching

A North Wales business has secured over £1 million in sales orders within weeks of launching.

The company has gained orders for its range of sanitising dispensers from across the UK and from countries including the US, Canada, Qatar and Sweden.

Llandudno-based Sanitise Now was set up by Managing Director Tracy Williams, Finance Director Barry Roberts and Sales and Marketing Director Jordan Hurley in April this year to meet the huge demands from businesses facing up to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tracy said:

“There are lots of sanitising dispensers on the market, but the quality is not great. “We wanted to produce a range of freestanding sanitising dispensers that look good, don’t show the dispenser and that businesses would want to have on display. “For organisations like hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues and corporates it is important that the products they select represent their brand in the best possible way. “Sanitising dispensers are something that every business and organisation needs and will continue to need for a long time.”

The response from the cleaning and janitorial industry has been phenomenal and the company already has several distributor partnerships in place in the UK and globally.

Customers already include Genting Casino Group, Nobu Hotels, Native Hotel Group, Warner Brothers Studios, Samsung and Teeside International Airport.

Jordan Hurley said:

“All of our customers have been left with very little time to prepare for reopening and we can proudly say we have bent over backwards to ensure all deadlines have been met.” John Liddle, Property Director for Genting, said: “When lockdown commenced, we knew very quickly that offering a hand sanitising facility was going to be a key part of our requirements within the new workplace and leisure environment. “Across several weeks, we looked at numerous styles of dispensers from many suppliers. The product from Sanitise Now stood out from all the others in that it was stylish and provided an automatic dispense facility. “This has been welcomed by our teams across the Genting Casino estate in that it fits in with the quality of environment we provide to our customers as well as offering a simple and effective solution to this essential need.”

Barry Roberts said: