North Wales Engineering Firm Targets Growth in Eastern Europe

A North Wales precision engineering company is targeting major sales growth in Eastern Europe after launching its first sales force in Poland.

Mariusz Kowalski, the new Sales Manager for Poland, will lead a drive for new orders for Continental Diamond Tool (CDT).

The Kinmel Bay-based business, which supplies Tier 1 aerospace and automotive companies, specialises in designing and producing high spec grinding wheels for advanced manufacturing processes. The product range includes diamond-encrusted rotary dressers, accurate to 1,000th of a millimetre.

The company has also ramped up the manufacture of new electroplated grinding wheels and tools thanks to a £250,000 investment in cutting edge equipment.

CDT sees huge opportunities to supply new customers in the rapidly developing engineering sector in Poland and other eastern European companies.

The move is part of a £4 million expansion that will triple production and double the workforce to 80 in Kinmel Bay.

As part of the strategy, the operation will be moving later this year to a new 30,000 sq ft factory three times the size of its current premisesand less than half a mile away on the Tir Llwyd Industrial Estate.

Mr Kowalski graduated as a Master of Science at Warsaw University of technology where he specialised in Mechatronics engineering, combining mechanical, electrical, computer engineering and robotics to create innovative and complex systems.

Before joining CDT he spent most of his career at a Polish company called Fanar, a leader in manufacturing tools for machining, where he rose through the ranks and developed new grinding and welding processes.

Now representing CDT from Łomianki, about 20 miles west of Warsaw, he said:

“The new plant in Kinmel Bay will generate more products and a larger production volume, putting us in a perfect spot to support what’s happening here in Poland. “The Polish market in terms of advanced manufacturing in particular is the fastest-growing in Europe with aerospace companies like Pratt and Whitney and General Electric already in Poland and the country has its own rapidly growing engineering sector which we can service. “Poland is also attractive to European Union countries like Germany and France because it has a well-educated and skilled workforce, lower costs and is more flexible. “It also has between 30 and 40 tool-making companies and that’s a market we are also focusing on along with the automotive sector. “I believe that in 10 years’ time Poland could be a world leader in high tech for aerospace, automotive and the medical science industries and CDT can be part of that. “With our modern factory in Kinmel Bay due to come on line later this year and our operation in the USA in five years’ time we could be looking at a market worth £80 million to the company. “It is early days for us here in Poland but every day we learn more and make new contacts.

“It’s a fast developing country. Twenty years ago we had 20 per cent unemployment but now it’s below five per cent and the economy is booming.”

CDT has seen sales of its new electroplated grinding products grow by 960 per cent over the past two years.

The company expects electroplated products to outsell rotary dressers within a few years as orders continue to increase.

They already export 50 per cent of their turnover with electroplated grinding products reaching beyond Europe into the Middle East, Thailand, and Indonesia with sales forecast to overtake rotary dressers in two to three years.

The Kinmel Bay operation was founded as Consort Precision Diamond in 1984, specialising in the manufacture of diamond-encrusted rotary dressers and grinding wheels. It was taken over and rebranded in 2018 by CDT which has its headquarters in New Haven, Indiana.

The business – one of only two similar companies in the UK – supplies a range of manufacturing sectors, including aerospace, automotive, medical and semi-conductors.

Its products are used in Boeing 777 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, as well as the Airbus range A330-A380 whose wings are made at the giant Airbus factory in Broughton in Flintshire.

Managing director Jeff Wirth said: