North Wales Employment Figures Continue Positive Trend

North Wales is continuing to have a higher employment rate, lower unemployment rate and lower economic inactivity than Wales as a whole, according to the latest Regional Economic and Labour Market profile.

The recently published profile, which provides a regional picture compiling published figures up to September 2019, shows the employment rate in North Wales at 75.9%, higher than the rates for both Wales as a whole and the UK.

Up to the year ending September 2019 the unemployment rate in North Wales was lower than Wales and the UK as a whole. The economic inactivity rate also fell in the region to 21%, the lowest figure among the 3 regions of Wales.

Welcoming the figures, Economy and North Wales Minister Ken Skates said: