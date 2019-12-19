North Wales Economic Ambition Board Seeks Private Sector Leader

Could you help deliver the Growth Vision for North Wales?

North Wales Economic Ambition Board is seeking a private sector representative to lead its new Business Delivery Board.

The role will reinforce the Ambition Board’s links with industry, and feed back on the needs and requirements of companies across the region.

Importantly, it will provide a further voice for business in laying the foundations for the seven strategic programmes that make up the North Wales Growth Deal and wider Vision for the six counties.

Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn, chair of the Ambition Board and Leader of Gwynedd Council, said the strong connection between the private sector and local authorities, colleges and universities in North Wales will be further bolstered by the Business Delivery Board.

“We are looking for someone with extensive experience of the private sector who can act as an ambassador for the business community and be their voice in the decision-making process,” said Cllr Siencyn. “The Growth Vision for North Wales is a key driver of the economy, and the private sector is a huge part of that, so the chairmanship is a very important position.”

He added:

“We want people in business to know that we are listening, and for them to take ownership of the programmes we are implementing in numerous arenas, from digital connectivity to land and property, smart energy, skills, land-based education, transport and manufacturing. “Businesses have been consulted throughout, but this will give them even more of an opportunity to challenge and provide an informed perspective from the commercial side, ensuring we meet the demands of the private sector.”

The search comes as Alwen Williams prepares to take up the role of Programme Office Director in January.

After 24 years with BT telecoms group, Alwen will lead the team coordinating the Growth Vision from next year onwards.

“In my work with BT I have always been on the private sector side of the table; this role means collaborating with all industries, working to bring about jobs, revenue and having a positive impact on the environment, transport, education and many other areas,” said Alwen. “The key themes support long-term economic growth, so the challenge is to channel them in partnership with our stakeholders. “Led by the Ambition Board – which has worked so hard to get to this point – and alongside the UK and Welsh Governments, the sense of collaboration and unity that has been fostered throughout gives us a firm foundation on which to move ahead.”

To apply for the position of chair of the Business Delivery Board, visit the website: www.northwaleseab.co.uk/business-delivery-board