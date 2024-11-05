North Wales Construction Firm Welcomes Four New Apprentices

A construction firm has welcomed four new apprentices as part of an ongoing commitment to enable young talent to become its future workforce.

Alisha Evans, Iwan Davies, Josh Yates and Ben Hamon are the latest apprenticeship recruits at SWG Group, based in Welshpool.

Jacqui Gough, SWG Group director, said:

“SWG Group is totally committed to investing in the next generation of construction and administrative workers with the hope that many of them will enjoy long and productive careers with the company. “Enabling career progression in-house is extremely important to us and it also provides a valuable insight into life after education for our apprentices – in addition to helping to safeguard our own future. “It is interesting to note that we have at least two project managers who are former apprentices with the company, emphasising our success in nurturing young talent and identifying a clear career progression at SWG. “There really is no substitute for learning a trade within the working environment. Theory work and study is important but actual practical experience and doing a job for real creates a better opportunity for learning while providing the essential skills necessary to be successful.”

Alisha said:

“I am grateful to SWG for giving me this opportunity as an apprentice accounts assistant. I am studying Accounting Level 2 at Newtown College and before joining SWG group I worked for Powys County Council as a finance administrator whilst also studying towards my BA (Hons) Business Management Degree. “I am due to complete this course next year and felt that adding a qualification towards finance would help with my progression and future career prospects.”

Iwan, who is an apprentice site manager, said:

“I am currently studying at Wrexham University, doing a Construction Management Degree Apprenticeship course, and am delighted to be doing my apprenticeship with SWG.”

Josh said:

“Before joining SWG I was working nights at Tesco in Dudley. I am really looking forward to learning from the experts at SWG in my role as apprentice quantity surveyor and am extremely grateful to be given this opportunity to both work here and study for my Quantity Surveying Degree at the same time.”

Ben has also been taken on as an apprentice quantity surveyor.

He added: