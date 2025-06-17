North Wales Community Service Seeks Volunteers

A community service in Bangor is seeking volunteers.

Hwb Dinas Bangor is a collaborative initiative led by Bangor City Council alongside voluntary sector partners and local community groups, which offers essential health, wellbeing, and social support to residents.

Through a network of trusted delivery partners, the Hwb offers a wide range of services, including:

Food support and fuel/heating assistance

Accommodation and tenancy advice

Debt, money, and benefit guidance

Mental and physical health services

Domestic and substance abuse support

Family support and gender-based services

Digital inclusion and employment guidance

Resettlement services for those rebuilding their lives

Lisa Goodier, Head of Partnerships & Transformation, Bangor City Council, said:

“Hwb Dinas Bangor reflects what’s possible when a community comes together to care for one another. We’re proud to support a space that delivers dignity, support, and hope to those who need it most.”

Local groups and organisations can book meeting rooms or host clubs in the setting, which is equipped with large screens, laptop connectivity, and free Wi-Fi. All space is free to hire.

The Hwb is located in the former Caffi Hafan building, which is owned by Bangor City Council.

Now Hwb Dinas Bangor is on the lookout for people to join their team of volunteers to help residents navigate services, to support events, or simply be someone to talk to.

Contact hwb.hub@bangorcitycouncil.com or call 01248 352421 for more information.