north wales business logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Menter Mon_Sidebar button advert (450 x 460 px)
Menter Mon_leaderboard GIF_cywir
ANW_Sidebar
Sidebar Advert - Updated Weekly 425 x 255 pixels
Open Uni Sidebar
Cornerstone Finance_SML sidebar
17 June 2025
North Wales

North Wales Community Service Seeks Volunteers

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


A community service in Bangor is seeking volunteers.

Hwb Dinas Bangor is a collaborative initiative led by Bangor City Council alongside voluntary sector partners and local community groups, which offers essential health, wellbeing, and social support to residents.

Through a network of trusted delivery partners, the Hwb offers a wide range of services, including:

  • Food support and fuel/heating assistance
  • Accommodation and tenancy advice
  • Debt, money, and benefit guidance
  • Mental and physical health services
  • Domestic and substance abuse support
  • Family support and gender-based services
  • Digital inclusion and employment guidance
  • Resettlement services for those rebuilding their lives

Lisa Goodier, Head of Partnerships & Transformation, Bangor City Council, said:

“Hwb Dinas Bangor reflects what’s possible when a community comes together to care for one another. We’re proud to support a space that delivers dignity, support, and hope to those who need it most.”

Local groups and organisations can book meeting rooms or host clubs in the setting, which is equipped with large screens, laptop connectivity, and free Wi-Fi. All space is free to hire.

The Hwb is located in the former Caffi Hafan building, which is owned by Bangor City Council.

Now Hwb Dinas Bangor is on the lookout for people to join their team of volunteers to help residents navigate services, to support events, or simply be someone to talk to.

Contact hwb.hub@bangorcitycouncil.com or call 01248 352421 for more information.



We Are Hiring- site
north wales podcast

Columns & Features:
North Wales
17 June 2025

North Wales Can Lead the Way in Regional Tourism Growth
Ambition North Wales
6 June 2025

Let’s Work Together to Take North Wales’ Strengths to the World
North Wales
4 June 2025

No Business Can Afford to Sit Out the AI Shift
Ambition North Wales
23 May 2025

Public and Private Sectors Must Seize the AI Opportunity in North Wales

More North Wales Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //