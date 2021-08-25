North Wales Business Set for Leisure Sector Success

One Hundred Knights expands in an aim to become one of North Wales’s top leisure operators.

The North Wales based hospitality and leisure operator is set for further expansion in 2021, with enabling works continuing at The Royal Hotel and plans to open a new restaurant this autumn. The business is responsible for the operations behind the historic wedding venue Tyn Dwr Hall – dating back to 1866, award-winning restaurant the Three Eagles Bar & Grill and The Royal Hotel, an acclaimed landmark dating back to 1752, all situated in the historic town of Llangollen.

Knights Construction Group began restoration works at The Royal Hotel in July of this, starting with structural works to secure the river wall beneath the hotel footprint, whilst new locations have now been identified to further develop the leisure portfolio, bringing new jobs and additional prosperity to the region. With announcements about expansion imminent, One Hundred Knights MD Matt Jones is focused on success.

“There are big plans happening.” he said. “The silver lining to what has been a tough year is future growth. “We’re enormously proud of our company culture, the community of people we work with and the businesses we operate. Armed with a winning formula, we plan to open more hotels and restaurants in the next five years.”

Matt and his wife Vicky, have a young family and are passionate about driving commercial success and enhancing their community.

“Family, integrity and ambition remain at the heart of each business ethos and provide the principles to which the group is founded upon,” he said.

The team behind the hospitality group of companies have used the previous 12 months to proactively plan for a successful comeback, alongside devising new strategies for growth under its One Hundred Knights brand and development of its senior management team marks a commitment to future development.

“Following a substantial period of progressive growth, we have restructured the senior management team to ensure dedicated support in key areas across finance, commercial and marketing. This will prove integral to the team in driving commercial success, with our sights firmly set on further development and rapid expansion.” said Matt.

Yvonne Jackson, CEO of Condor Hotels has been appointed to the One Hundred Knights Board of Directors to support plans to refurbish and re-launch The Royal Hotel. A ‘hands on’ business consultant, Yvonne has over thirty highly successful years of hospitality experience, having held senior management positions at many 4-star deluxe hotels.

Since the lifting of restrictions, wedding venue Tyn Dwr Hall (now in its fifth year of trading) has enjoyed its first full month of weddings, whilst the Three Eagles has gone from strength to strength. Llangollen’s premier Bar & Grill has substantially grown its loyal base of customers and attracted rave reviews on Trip Advisor and Res Dairy, making it the number one eating establishment choice for visitors. The restaurant was recently awarded a 2021 Trip Advisor Travellers Choice Award – its second since the start of trading in 2018.