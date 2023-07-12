North Wales Architects Celebrates Transition into Employee Ownership

Ainsley Gommon Architects (AGA), based in Hawarden in Flintshire and Birkenhead, Wirral, has completed the move into Employee Ownership (EO).

The practice set up an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) that now holds 100% of the shares in the business, for the benefit of its employees.

The practice, which currently employs 20 people, was founded as a partnership by David Ainsley and Peter Gommon in 1979, with Simon Venables becoming a partner in 1991 shortly after establishing the North Wales office. The company was incorporated in 2001, with Mark French, Alf Plant, Paul Lester and Steve Geary becoming board directors. David and Peter retired from the business in 2010.

AGA specialises in housing, education, and community projects, as well as building conservation and urban regeneration. It has wone many awards for its work, including the remodelling of Crown Buildings for Wrexham Council, restoration works at Birkenhead Priory Scheduled Monument, Deeside Sixth Form Centre, St Bernard’s Conversion and New Housing, Liverpool, as well as numerous private and affordable housing schemes across Wales and England.

Mark French explained that the Directors had been looking for a long time at how best to plan for the future of the business, but the pandemic had delayed the process:

“We tried hard to facilitate a succession plan involving the phased sale of shares to senior staff, but this proved unaffordable. We didn’t want to sell the business outright to a third party, as we had seen other practices bought out by larger companies and closed down within a few years, which is not what we wanted for our staff, after more than 40 successful years. “Then in October 2021, I attended a Royal Society of Architects webinar presented by Cwmpas where another practice explained their journey into EO. It was a ‘lightbulb moment’, as Employee Ownership seemed to be perfectly aligned with our practice culture and values.”

Mark added:

“I know a lot of companies say it, but we really do regard our colleagues at AGA as a family and want the best for each other, and EO encapsulates that ethos. We hope the fact we are Employee Owned will also appeal to new staff and make us stand out to those seeking to further their career in architecture. “EO ensures a sustainable future for the company that enhances opportunities for all employees to develop their careers and for senior staff to progress to be future leaders of the practice without having to personally fund the purchase of shares.”

It will be business as usual at the practice as the Directors remain the same, except with the exception of Mark French, who stood down from the Board on completion of EO, although he remains as a senior manager and Principal Architect.

Tom McEvoy, newly promoted to Associate, said of the EO transition:

“It feels like a natural progression for us really. I joined AGA on my placement from university in 2005 and then got a job here when I qualified, so to now have a proper stake in the company is great. I am really looking forward to what the future holds at AGA.”

Arwyn Lloyd, new promoted to Associate Director, added:

‘’The EOT will ensure the business will be run in the best interests of the employees and gives staff a clearer understanding of the long-term future of practice. It will allow for greater employee engagement and reinforce the values-led office culture’.’

Tom and Arwyn have both been appointed employee representative directors on the Board of the EOT, with AGA director Paul Lester representing the company.

Other promotions made on completion of EO include Architect Rachel Johnston becoming Associate, and Senior Architectural Technologist Maurice Garnett becoming Technical Director.

As an SME based in Wales, AGA received support and advice on its EO transition from Social Business Wales (SBW), delivered by Cwmpas.

Branwen Ellis, specialist EO Consultant for Cwmpas, said:

“EO was the perfect solution for AGA, and to know that one of our events sparked the interest and transition is great to know. There is nothing like hearing first-hand experience of going through this kind of process to find out if it’s the right thing for you and your company.

Branwen added:

“Congratulations to Ainsley Gommon Architects on its transition and we look forward to seeing the business go from strength to strength in the future.”

AGA Director Simon Venables concluded:

“We see the transfer to an EOT as a great opportunity for all our staff to share in the success and prosperity of the practice while participating more fully in the running of the company at every level. “Our thanks go to all those who have helped to make this possible, particularly EO advisers Branwen Ellis and Paul Cantrill of Cwmpas. Also, tax advisers Azets, and solicitors Darwin Gray and Berry Smith, who have all been excellent throughout the process and ensured our transfer to an Employee Ownership Trust was completed on time as planned.”

Simon added:

“We recognise that completing the transaction is only the start of our Employee Ownership journey and we still have a lot to learn, but this is an exciting new era for the practice, and we look forward to a happy and successful future, working collaboratively with our clients and consultant partners.”

The Employee Ownership Wales service is part of the Social Business Wales programme delivered by Cwmpas. It is part of the Business Wales family and funded by Welsh Government.

For more information about employee ownership, visit: https://employeeownershipwales.co.uk/.