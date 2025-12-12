people skills logo
12 December 2025
People / Skills

North Wales Apprentices Secure Top Titles at MAKE UK Regional Awards

Business Apprentice Final Year – Runner-Up Jodie Sellers, Airbus Operations

Apprentices from Coleg Cambria achieved outstanding success at this year’s MAKE UK Regional Manufacturing Awards for Wales.

The event, organised by MAKE UK – the national body representing the UK manufacturing sector – celebrates excellence in engineering, innovation, and business performance.

The Welsh regional awards recognised the brightest talent from across the country, with winners now set to compete at the MAKE UK National Finals in London in January.

Among the achievers were five Coleg Cambria apprentices:

  • Business Apprentice Rising Star – Winner: Matthew Hoyland, Airbus Operations
  • Business Apprentice Final Year – Winner: Robert Pollard, Airbus Operations
  • Business Apprentice Final Year – Runner-Up: Jodie Sellers, Airbus Operations
  • Engineering Apprentice Rising Star – Winner: Joe Downes, Teledyne Qioptiq
  • Engineering Apprentice Final Year – Winner: Jodie Manning, Airbus Operations

 

Business Apprentice Rising Star – Winner Matthew Hoyland, Airbus Operations

Janis Richards, Regional Director for MAKE UK in Wales, said:

“We're proud to celebrate the outstanding apprentices from Coleg Cambria whose talent and determination have shone through at this year's awards.

 

“They represent the future of Welsh manufacturing, and their achievements underline the vital partnership between education, industry and local communities in strengthening Wales's skills pipeline.”

 

Business Apprentice Final Year – Winner Robert Pollard, Airbus Operations

Nick Tyson, Vice Principal for Digital, Engineering and Construction at Coleg Cambria, said:

“We are immensely proud of our apprentices and their achievements at the MAKE UK Awards. Their success is a reflection of their dedication, the guidance of our staff, and the strong partnerships we have with employers such as Airbus and Teledyne Qioptiq.

 

“Apprenticeships are vital to the future of the manufacturing sector, ensuring we continue to grow a skilled, innovative workforce that keeps Wales at the forefront of global industry.

 

“At Cambria, we’re committed to working hand in hand with businesses to develop the talent that drives progress.”


