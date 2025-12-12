North Wales Apprentices Secure Top Titles at MAKE UK Regional Awards

Apprentices from Coleg Cambria achieved outstanding success at this year’s MAKE UK Regional Manufacturing Awards for Wales.

The event, organised by MAKE UK – the national body representing the UK manufacturing sector – celebrates excellence in engineering, innovation, and business performance.

The Welsh regional awards recognised the brightest talent from across the country, with winners now set to compete at the MAKE UK National Finals in London in January.

Among the achievers were five Coleg Cambria apprentices:

Business Apprentice Rising Star – Winner: Matthew Hoyland, Airbus Operations

Business Apprentice Final Year – Winner: Robert Pollard, Airbus Operations

Business Apprentice Final Year – Runner-Up: Jodie Sellers, Airbus Operations

Engineering Apprentice Rising Star – Winner: Joe Downes, Teledyne Qioptiq

Engineering Apprentice Final Year – Winner: Jodie Manning, Airbus Operations

Janis Richards, Regional Director for MAKE UK in Wales, said:

“We're proud to celebrate the outstanding apprentices from Coleg Cambria whose talent and determination have shone through at this year's awards. “They represent the future of Welsh manufacturing, and their achievements underline the vital partnership between education, industry and local communities in strengthening Wales's skills pipeline.”

Nick Tyson, Vice Principal for Digital, Engineering and Construction at Coleg Cambria, said: