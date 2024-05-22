North Wales Affordable Homes Delivered Ahead of Schedule

Affordable homes in Prestatyn have been delivered 10 months ahead of schedule.

Castle Green Partnerships has all but completed the Plas Newydd development on behalf of housing association Adra, with only the final surfacing of the roads to be carried out. The development has provided a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes, and nine bungalows, on an 8.55 acre site in Prestatyn. The homes are built to Energy Performance Certificate “A” rating and include PV panels. Along with the energy efficient homes the development includes one and a half acres of public open space with planting to enhance the habitat for wildlife. Bird and bat boxes are incorporated into many of the homes.

Partnerships director Eoin O’Donnel explained:

“The need for affordable housing in the Prestatyn area is the highest in Denbighshire. Work commenced on site in June 2022 with construction programmed to take 30 months. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our construction team all 102 new homes have been completed and handed over to Adra in just 20 months. “This development is a prime example of how our Partnership model of working with housing associations, through land and build package deals, can make a real difference to communities by helping to tackle the housing shortage. The demographic of those who need affordable housing is an ever-widening sector of society. It is vital that there is an adequate supply of affordable housing in North Wales to alleviate the blight of substandard private rented housing and unsuitable bed and breakfast accommodation and enable people to remain in their local communities and make their permanent homes here.”

The completion of the homes at Plas Newydd comes as St Asaph based Castle Green Partnerships revealed that it has reached the milestone of being contracted to deliver more than a thousand affordable homes across North Wales and the Northwest of England.

For his role in overseeing work at Plas Newydd, site manager Tom Macbryde was named Residential Construction Professional of the Year at the LABC Wales Awards 2023.

Adra will make 46 of the homes available for social rent, with the cost of renting linked to local incomes. The remaining 56 properties will be available at intermediate rent, which is normally 20% lower than the private rent tenants would pay a private landlord for a similar property in the area.

Owen Bracegirdle, a senior project manager with Adra, said: