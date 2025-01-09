Non-Residential Properties Face New Fire Alarm Protocols in South Wales

SECUREIT, a leading provider of fire prevention and detection services in South Wales, is alerting businesses to a significant change in January to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s (SWFRS) response to automatic fire alarms (AFAs).

Effective from Monday 6th January, SWFRS will no longer automatically attend AFAs in most non-residential buildings, such as offices and industrial sites across south Wales, unless a fire is confirmed via a 999 call. This new policy aims to reduce responses to false alarms, which comprised over 30% of incidents last year, allowing the fire service to prioritise genuine emergencies. Exceptions to the policy include residential properties, care homes, schools, nurseries, and heritage sites.

In light of these significant changes to the fire alarm response protocol of SWFRS, SECUREIT encourages businesses to:

Review and maintain their fire alarm systems to reduce false alarms.

Train staff to identify and report genuine emergencies promptly.

Consider alarm monitoring services to verify incidents quickly.

Update fire safety and emergency response plans to reflect the new policy.

On the change being implemented by SWFRS in 2025, Philip Popham, managing director of SECUREIT commented:

“This change is part of an effort to reduce responses to false alarms, which can result in many unnecessary call outs for the fire service. While this adjustment helps the fire service focus on genuine emergencies, it places greater importance on robust fire prevention measures and timely confirmation of any incidents by business owners”.

He continued:

“SECUREIT is committed to ensuring that organisations adjust to this new way of working in a safe and structured way. For some businesses this change in policy by SWFRS may have minimal operational impact, but for those that need more advice and support we offer a comprehensive suite of fire safety services, including advanced fire alarm systems, 24/7 monitoring, staff training, and tailored fire safety assessments.”

Businesses seeking guidance or support for their fire prevention activities can contact SECUREIT at their head office near Bridgend.