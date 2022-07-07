Niche Website Builders Named 2022 Valleys Startup Award Winner

Niche Website Builders, the Merthyr Tydfil-based Affiliate Marketing Agency, picked up the award for Valleys Startup at the StartUp Awards National Series.

The award was presented at The Depot in Cardiff, at the Wales event of the StartUp Awards National Series.

The agency, which enters its third year operation, has expanded rapidly over the last 24 months. It has grown from a team of 8 to an international team counting over 170 members of staff.

They offer content production and publishing services, white-hat link building, HARO and a range of other SEO oriented services that have been a big success both in the UK and the USA.

Speaking after winning the award, Co-Founders Adam Smith and Mark Mars commented:

“Winning this award is a great achievement for Niche Website Builders and is a fantastic way to recognise the results the team have delivered over the last two years. We have striven to deliver a quality service that we felt was lacking in our industry, so winning this award in our first few years is a massive endorsement of the work we are doing.”

Dave Cheeseman, Director of Sales and Marketing, who joined Niche Website Builders in January of this year commented:

“Since I joined Niche Website Builders it has been abundantly clear that this is a company with a strong future ahead of it. The Valleys Startup award will hopefully be just the first of many awards that the company will rightfully contend on the merit of the exceptional service it delivers for its clients.”

Victory in the Startup Awards is the follow-up to the recent success of the inaugural “Building Empires” event organised by Niche Website Builders, which saw multiple industry leaders come together over a three day virtual event with almost 2,000 attendees.