Nic Hanson Joins Pulse Cashflow to Support Growth in Wales

Cardiff based, Pulse Cashflow Finance have announced the appointment of Nic Hanson to the role of Business Development Manager to support the growth plans of businesses across the Wales and South West region.

Nic brings over three decades of experience in working with businesses in the region to support their funding needs. The majority of his career was built at HSBC Commercial Banking where he started in client operations before finding his calling in new business. Having forged a successful track record at HSBC, he moved on enjoying roles at Close Invoice Finance and Advantedge Commercial Finance before making the move to Pulse Cashflow.

Commenting on his new position, Nic says:

“It’s a great time to be joining Pulse Cashflow as they step up their investment and commitment to funding UK businesses. As we move on from the last 12 months, firms are looking for cashflow funding to capitalize on the increasing momentum in their markets and they need access to funders who are highly motivated to get funding facilities in place. Pulse have got ambitious plans and robust funding lines which makes them an exciting proposition for businesses seeking out funding solutions.”

The pandemic, the loss of investment and jobs in the steel and automotive industries over the years, the cancellation of big investment projects and the loss of EU Funding paints a challenging picture for Welsh businesses. Despite this, the annual GVA forecast expects growth in the region to accelerate in 2021 between 1.7% and 6.2% depending on the speed of recovery. The UK governments commitment to invest in “turbocharging” a green recovery in Wales is welcome as is the Welsh Governments proposed £22bn investment which will see some of it used to boost the economy through a reconstruction package which will support the construction industry.

As the UK business sector starts the recovery process post Covid, they will be looking for the financial support to give their firms the best chance of getting back on track quickly over the coming year. Pulse Cashflow are in an ideal position to provide flexible, fast and transparent solutions to support businesses with their growth prospects through the provision of a continuous and flexible supply of working capital.

As Martin Bennison, Sales & Marketing Director, concluded: