NFU Cymru Boycotts New Sustainable Farming Scheme

“Welsh Government’s 10% tree cover targets present a very real barrier to scheme participation, my own farm included. With pressures to maximise land area to meet the nitrogen limit requirements of the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations, I simply do not have the additional land to spare for 10% tree cover.”

NFU Cymru Deputy President Abi Reader said: “Whilst farmers remain in the dark about the level of incentive Welsh Government proposes for the scheme, we fear that payment rates are not likely to reflect the reduction in land values associated with tree planting – in effect a permanent land use change. Would Welsh Government expect any other sector to undertake an activity that could devalue an asset, in our case productive agricultural land, by up to 80% of its value?

“NFU Cymru recognises that agriculture has a key role to play in tackling climate change. Indeed, we were one of the first farming organisations in the world to set the ambitious goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions for agriculture by 2040 through a focus on improving farming’s productive efficiency; enhancing land use to capture more carbon; and boosting renewable energy and the wider bioeconomy.

“Already responsible for a critical carbon resource in soils, grassland, woodland landscape and semi-natural habitats we recognise there is more we can do. But tree planting targets for net zero cannot eclipse everything else. The UK Climate Change Committee (UKCCC) recognises that the transition to net zero must spread costs fairly across society. The importance of safeguarding food security is recognised in the Paris Climate Agreement. Put simply, the burden of decarbonisation should not fall unequally on our rural communities.

“Farming’s voice on how tree planting targets are developed and taken forward needs to be more clearly heard as policy, including the SFS, is developed. It is vital that climate goals are met in ways that are sustainable and fair and that the multiple economic, environmental, social and cultural benefits provided by Welsh farming are safeguarded for the future.

“Welsh Government must recognise uptake of the scheme by farmers is going to be central to the delivery of its climate and nature ambitions. Unless Welsh Government are prepared to re-consider its proposals around tree and habitat cover then the sad fact is that a significant proportion of farmers and large swathes of the countryside will, in effect, be excluded from the Sustainable Farming Scheme.

“Just as the Minister for Rural Affairs listened and subsequently amended the Agriculture Bill over the course of its journey through the Senedd, we sincerely hope that she will be prepared to do the same in the continued development of the SFS. NFU Cymru remains committed to working with government to get this right.”