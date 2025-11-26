Next Welsh Government Urged to Prioritise and Future-proof Apprenticeships

The next Welsh Government must prioritise and future-proof apprenticeships, attendees at an event organised by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) said.

The event, hosted by the NTFW for its members and invited guests at the Pierhead, Cardiff Bay, attracted a line-up of speakers with a keen interest in apprenticeships.

Members of the Senedd were amongst the guests and one of them, Luke Fletcher, chair of the Senedd Cross Party Group on Apprenticeships, sponsored the event.

Representing work-based learning providers who deliver apprenticeships and other learning programmes, the NTFW launched its manifesto in June, calling on all political parties and Senedd election candidates to commit to doubling investment in apprenticeships to support 200,000 apprentices over the next government term.

The event – Future-Proofing Apprenticeships: A Manifesto in Action – included contributions from key stakeholders, including the Welsh Government, Medr, FSB Wales, Cambrian Training Company and one of the company’s award-winning apprentices.

Lisa Mytton, the NTFW’s strategic director, focused on the key points in the organisation’s ‘Manifesto for Apprenticeships: Building a Skills First Economy for Wales’ and the Welsh Government’s draft budget for 2026-2027.

Seeking to “build a Wales that thrives on skills, opportunity and ambition for everyone,” the NTFW is calling on the Welsh Government to go beyond the current 2026-2027 draft budget proposals and invest more substantially in apprenticeships. It wants long-term, sustainable funding that offers equity with other forms of post-16 education.

Lisa said apprenticeships must be placed at the heart of the new Welsh Government’s policy and called for a vocational skills strategy, developed in partnership with providers, to determine what is needed to maximise opportunities.

She pledged collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure apprenticeship programmes are responsive, innovative and aligned with emerging industry needs.

“By working together, we can shape apprenticeship programmes that directly address skills gaps, boost productivity and support economic diversification,” added Lisa.

Melanie Thomas, the Welsh Government’s senior apprenticeships manager, updated guests on the development of a Vocational Education and Training (VET) Strategy, future work and ongoing collaboration with stakeholders.

Rhian Edwards, executive director for policy for Medr, gave an update of ongoing work relating to apprenticeships, while Joshua Miles, new head of FSB Wales, spoke about the importance of training and apprenticeships to Welsh SMEs.

Faith O'Brien, managing director of Cambrian Training Company, which recently celebrated its 30th birthday, revealed that the company has delivered in excess of 20,000 apprenticeship programmes in more than 4,500 businesses during its lifetime.

She introduced apprentice Aaron Jones who spoke about his apprenticeship journey at Penycae Inn, Penycae, Swansea and the positive impact it has had on his life.

The event was the latest in a series organised by the NTFW to provide members with updates of work being done on their behalf and opportunities to hear from key speakers and to network.