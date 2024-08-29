Newport’s Economic Outlook – A Turning Point for Growth and Innovation

As someone who has lived and worked in Newport since 1989, initially as a journalist and now as a media and management consultant, I've witnessed first-hand the city's remarkable transformation.

Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of serving on various boards around the city and spend most of my working time in the city centre. Comparing Newport now to when I first arrived, it’s clear that we have come a long way.

Back in the late '80s, Newport was heavily reliant on traditional industries like the steelworks, which have since faded from the economic landscape. The riverfront developments were non-existent then, but today we have seen considerable development in the city centre. The Friars Walk shopping and leisure centre, the Mercure Hotel, and the revitalised Newport Market are just a few examples of the significant strides we've made.

Newport is at a critical juncture. Like many towns and cities across the UK, we have endured a challenging period, especially during the pandemic when the economy effectively shut down for almost a year. Despite these challenges, our city’s population is growing – particularly since the removal of the tolls on the Severn bridges – presenting both opportunities and challenges.

One of the primary challenges is ensuring that our infrastructure keeps pace with this growth. While road infrastructure is crucial, what we urgently need is to bolster our medical infrastructure, including GP surgeries, schools and other public services, to adequately support our expanding population.

Looking at the broader Newport economy, we are in a strong position. However, this strong position should be viewed as a launchpad for future growth and development. The decisions made over the next two to three years will be pivotal in determining our trajectory.

Culturally, Newport has always had a rebellious streak, a spirit that dates back to the Chartist movement. This independent mindset is a key strength, we don’t aspire to mimic Cardiff, Bristol, or Swansea but to be different to, and better than, them. Newport’s uniqueness is its greatest asset.

Our city’s distinct character, combined with strategic planning and investment, positions us well for future success. We need to focus on fostering innovation, supporting new and existing businesses, and ensuring that our infrastructure can support continued growth. By doing so, we can capitalise on our current momentum and build a vibrant, sustainable future.