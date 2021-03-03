Newport Workwear Specialists Get Behind Local Disabled Racing Driver

Leading suppliers of workwear and equipment, Workwear Supermarket, have become the latest commercial sponsors of Llandevaud racing driver, Andrew Tucker.

The Newport-based firm, which supplies workwear, PPE and branded uniforms to a huge range of industries, have provided vital sponsorship to Andrew as he continues to drive forward his racing career with all-disabled, Team BRIT.

The team aims to be the first ever all-disabled team to race in the Le Mans 24 hour, and through its Racing Academy, supports people with physical and psychological challenges in accessing motorsport.

Andrew was riding his motorbike in Newport in January 2013 when a car collided with him when he was stationary at traffic lights, causing a range of serious injuries. He tore the ACL in his knee, which required partial reconstruction, he has an inverted right ankle, muscle damage to his lower leg and a large piece of muscle has had to be removed from the back of his calf. He also has limited movement and deformity in his right shoulder, trapped nerves in his neck, scoliosis and spondylitis in his spine and a deformed right hand and foot.

Alongside the physical damage, Andrew suffers with PTSD, depression and anxiety. He joined Team BRIT in 2019 and secured podium positions in his first year of racing in the Britcar Championship last year. The team hopes to start racing again at the end of March.

Having been introduced to Workwear Supermarket by fellow sponsor, Inspired Business Media, Andrew got in touch and the firm were keen to get involved. As well as supporting Andrew’s personal journey, the Workwear Supermarket team is also providing Team BRIT’s crew with essential workwear.

Managing Director of Workwear Supermarket, Joe Ross said “It is a great pleasure to be associated with Andrew and Team BRIT. We at Workwear Supermarket appreciate the hard work and dedication that Andrew has put into his journey and the team as we have the same ethos here at Workwear Supermarket. I wish Andrew and the team the greatest success for the coming season and hope that we help Team Brit in reaching their goals.”

Andy Tucker continues;

“I can’t thank the guys at Workwear Supermarket enough for their support this season. Racing has become a huge part of my life, not just as a form of rehabilitation from the impact of my accident, but also as a sporting passion. “Team BRIT has made racing a reality for me and I’ve already made huge progress in my first year on the track. With the help of Workwear Supermarket and my other loyal sponsors, I’m confident I can go a long way this year, bringing home silverware and showing people that disability doesn’t mean an end to following your dreams.”

Andy will race with Team BRIT in the Britcar Championship, re-scheduled to start in April.

For more information on Workwear Supermarket, visit www.workwearsupermarket.com

For more information on Team BRIT, visit www.teambrit.co.uk