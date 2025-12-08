newport business
8 December 2025

Newport

Newport Pub Reopens Following Fire and Major Refurbishment

Tredegar Arms Exterior 1

The Tredegar Arms in Bassaleg, Newport, has reopened following a fire which damaged the building in the summer.

The Greene King pub on Caerphilly Road has been completely refreshed both inside and out .

Tredegar Arms Team

 Kelvin Wills, general manager at the Tredegar Arms, said:

“The Tredegar Arms is back. It’s better than ever and we are delighted to be open again and welcoming customers back just in time for Christmas get togethers. This pub is such an important part of the community, and we have missed seeing people here just as much as they have missed us since the fire. We have really appreciated all the support we have had from everyone over the past few months. Now we are ready to thank you with a warm Tredegar welcome and plenty of festive cheer.”

 



