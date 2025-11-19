Newport Firm’s Corporate Parenting Programme Praised in House of Commons

Timber supplier Premier Forest Products has been praised by the UK Government's Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden for their groundbreaking Corporate Parenting Programme.

In partnership with Newport Council and its Children’s Services, the Premier Forest Corporate Parenting Programme takes up to six young people each year, offering paid work placements across departments including finance, operations, logistics, and manufacturing.

Each mentee is matched with an in-house mentor and receives constant support, including educational tutoring where needed. Since launching the programme two years ago, Premier Forest has supported 12 young people, providing the confidence, structure, and opportunity to move successfully into the world of work.

Newport East MP Jessica Morden recently visited the Premier Forest headquarters in Newport to learn more about the programme.

The MP raised the visit and the programme in a session in the House of Commons, highlighting how the scheme is an important model for the UK Government to consider when looking at the support it can give organisations.

In the House of Commons, MP Jessica Morden said:

“I recently visited Premier Forest Products in Newport to learn more about the vocational training and employment opportunities that the business is offering to care-experienced young school leavers in Newport, with some wonderful success stories. “Will the department look at the model that company is creating, and can the Secretary of State say more about how the Government are working with businesses to make sure that opportunities are more accessible for people from all backgrounds?”

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden responded with:

“We want to support Wales in doing that, and we have allocated an extra £10 million to this work over the coming year…I obviously recognise the challenges facing those without inflation protection, particularly after the cost of living pressures of recent years, and I think that recognition is shared by member on both sides of the house.”

Terry Edgell, CEO and Co-Founder, said: