Newport-based Abriox Opens New US Headquarters in Houston, Texas

Abriox Ltd, the multi award-winning high-tech specialist in remote monitoring for utility pipelines, is pleased to announce that it has opened a US corporate headquarters in Houston, Texas.

Abriox has also increased the size of its dedicated US team to even better support its US customers.

“We're thrilled to be expanding our operations in the United States and relocating our US corporate office to support the needs of our growing North American customer base,”

Abriox CEO Sean Daniels said.

“We are delighted to welcome Product Technician Juan Armijo and Office Administrator Kristi Faulk to our incredible team. Both will work from the new Texas office. “We will keep satellite operations in Amelia, Ohio, where all accounts and related enquiries will continue to be managed by Accounting Manager Cathy Schuler,”

Sean added.

Abriox has its own design and engineering team working from its Newport, Wales base. Since 2021, global headcount has increased by 22%.

“We are a real Wales-based success story,”

Sean said, adding,

“We’re continuing to innovate and expand and we are currently recruiting for a senior software engineer, a senior firmware engineer and a production operator.”

Abriox National Sales Manager Rich Williams said:

“JD Gallindo and myself have been operating out of Texas for some time as it's centrally located to easily reach both our East and West Coast clients. “The new premises in Richmond are fantastic. We welcome visits from any customers, especially anyone who would like to have a round of golf with us as Richmond is known for having some of the best courses in Texas!”

Rich added.

Abriox’s core expertise is the development of remote monitoring systems for oil, gas and petrochemical companies. Abriox helps its customers improve the efficiency of their fuel distribution networks by providing demonstrable asset management, safety, economic, environmental and compliance benefits. Its North American corporate headquarters is in Houston, Texas, it has an office in Ameila, Ohio and its European and international headquarters are in Newport, UK.