Newport Aviation Business Recognised as UK’s Fastest Growing Profit-led Firm

AerFin, the aviation asset specialist that buys, sells, leases and repairs aircraft, engines and parts, has been named the Fastest Growing Profit-led Firm at the UK Fast Growth Index Awards.

The Newport-based firm said the award reflects the commitment of AerFin’s employees and the trust placed in the company by more than 600 customers worldwide.

It marks another milestone in a year when AerFin has strengthened its position as a reliable partner for airlines, lessors and MROs as the business celebrates its 15th anniversary year, it said.

It added that this momentum has been driven by strong, profit-led performance and results tracking ahead of plan, supported by continued expansion into new markets, the opening of new offices, an enhanced service offering, and the development of new investment structures designed to meet changing industry needs.

Simon Goodson, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“This award is a powerful endorsement of the way our teams show up every day. Their focus, discipline and drive underpin everything we do. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved, but even more proud of the way we’ve achieved it – by focusing on performance, putting our customers first and delivering value they can depend on. We’ll continue to build on this momentum as we move forward.”

The UK Fast Growth Index celebrates companies demonstrating exceptional commercial performance and sustained, profit-led expansion.