inno tech logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
BIC Sidebar Button Advert
LEADER Ad_Poet Systems
M-SParc_Sidebar Button Advert - 450 x 460
CS Connected Button Advert_white logo
Button Ad_Cyber Wales
Button Ad_BIFpng
button Ad_Poet Systems
Route 3 - Sidebar Button
28 November 2025
Innovation / Tech

Newport Aviation Business Recognised as UK’s Fastest Growing Profit-led Firm

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


AerFin, the aviation asset specialist that buys, sells, leases and repairs aircraft, engines and parts, has been named the Fastest Growing Profit-led Firm at the UK Fast Growth Index Awards.

The Newport-based firm said the award reflects the commitment of AerFin’s employees and the trust placed in the company by more than 600 customers worldwide.

It marks another milestone in a year when AerFin has strengthened its position as a reliable partner for airlines, lessors and MROs as the business celebrates its 15th anniversary year, it said.

It added that this momentum has been driven by strong, profit-led performance and results tracking ahead of plan, supported by continued expansion into new markets, the opening of new offices, an enhanced service offering, and the development of new investment structures designed to meet changing industry needs.

Simon Goodson, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“This award is a powerful endorsement of the way our teams show up every day. Their focus, discipline and drive underpin everything we do. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved, but even more proud of the way we’ve achieved it – by focusing on performance, putting our customers first and delivering value they can depend on. We’ll continue to build on this momentum as we move forward.”

The UK Fast Growth Index celebrates companies demonstrating exceptional commercial performance and sustained, profit-led expansion.



Podcast Thumbnail_TECH

Columns & Features:
Innovation / Tech
28 November 2025

The Real Productivity Challenge Is Human
CSconnected
21 November 2025

The Decade that Defined Wales’ Strength in Semiconductors
Development Bank of Wales
21 November 2025

Investing in Technology and Nurturing an Ecosystem
Development Bank of Wales
21 November 2025

Growing a Global Healthcare Company from North Wales

More Innovation/Tech Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //