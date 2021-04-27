Newport Accountants Join Football’s Social Media Boycott

Newport-based accountants Ellis Lloyd Jones is to boycott social media this weekend in support of a football-led initiative.
The ‘Enough is Enough’ boycott – from 3pm on Friday (April 30) until 11.59pm on Monday (May 3) – will see football clubs across the UK, including all 92 Premier League and Football League clubs, switching off their social media platforms in protest against online abuse and discrimination.
Ellis Lloyd Jones will be supporting the campaign against online discriminatory abuse.
Senior Partner Richard Ellis is a lifelong Arsenal supporter. He said:
“As a business, we believe wholeheartedly in equality.
“As a football fan, I have been appalled by some of the racism, homophobia and other abuse aimed at players, managers and clubs on social media.
“It’s not right and the social media giants are clearly not doing enough to combat it.
“When I read about the ‘Enough is Enough’ initiative, and saw that our local club Newport County AFC was taking part, I felt compelled to support it by switching off Ellis Lloyd Jones’ social media feeds for the same period.
“The more of us who join the boycott, the more the people who run the social media platforms will have to listen and take action.”