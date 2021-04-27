Newport Accountants Join Football’s Social Media Boycott

Newport-based accountants Ellis Lloyd Jones is to boycott social media this weekend in support of a football-led initiative.

The ‘Enough is Enough’ boycott – from 3pm on Friday (April 30) until 11.59pm on Monday (May 3) – will see football clubs across the UK, including all 92 Premier League and Football League clubs, switching off their social media platforms in protest against online abuse and discrimination.

Ellis Lloyd Jones will be supporting the campaign against online discriminatory abuse.

Senior Partner Richard Ellis is a lifelong Arsenal supporter. He said: