Newable Secures Welsh Government’s Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme

Newable, the leading provider of money, advice and workspace to SMEs, has won a contract with the Welsh Government to support entrepreneurs and businesses on their accelerated growth journey.

The Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme forms part of the Welsh Government's Entrepreneur and SME business support services, which helps inspire individuals to become entrepreneurial and ensure micro, small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in Wales have access to appropriate and timely information, guidance and support.

The Business Wales Accelerated Growth programme will support entrepreneurs and SMEs that have high growth aspirations and will be delivered by Newable’s team of highly experienced business advisors, based on the philosophy that the best people to advise entrepreneurs are entrepreneurs.

Through the programme, Newable will provide support for a range of businesses from pre-revenue to established businesses that can demonstrate the potential for accelerated growth in an inclusive and sustainable way, through quality employment, export and investment over the next five years.

Newable is an employee-owned business that helps over 20,000 businesses to thrive every year, driven by a mission to make sustainable profits by helping other companies to thrive.

Chris Manson, CEO of Newable, comments:

“With SMEs in Wales accounting for over 60% of employment and 40% of overall turnover for the country, this is an extremely exciting time to be supporting these businesses through the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme which has already delivered many success stories. We look forward to unlocking and empowering the next generation of successful Welsh entrepreneurs and SMEs. “This contract underscores our deep-rooted commitment to helping businesses thrive through a market-leading combination of money, advice and space, delivered by those who have been on the journey themselves.”

An impact report, on Business Wales undertaken in 2021, has shown the Welsh Government’s Business Wales service has significantly boosted the Welsh economy by an estimated £790 million, while supporting the creation of over 25,000 jobs since 2015