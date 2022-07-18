New Wildlife and Sensory Garden for Knighton

Together with volunteers and staff, Powys Nature Partnership have helped to create a new community wildlife and sensory garden at the Knighton and District Community Centre and Library as part of the Welsh Government’s Local Places for Nature scheme.

With the Welsh Government funding and the help and support of the community, the garden at the centre has been extended to develop a wildlife haven in the centre of Knighton where everyone can come together and engage with nature. Trees, shrubs and thousands of bulbs have been planted to help attract pollinators and other wildlife, along with a new native wildflower meadow, not forgetting space for growing fruit and vegetables.

The project has received lots of support from the community. A local garden designer, Michelle Brinkhurst, designed the garden and provided advice. The Knighton Men’s Shed, the Rotary Club, the Teme Valley Environmental Group and various members of the community have also kindly donated planters, seeds, and tools to help the project alongside the green house, shed, benches, pergola, planters, water butts and gardening tools purchased with the Local Places for Nature scheme funding.

“This wonderful garden project has been a real community affair.”’

Explains Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys.

“Seeing volunteers and community groups working together with the Powys Nature Partnership to develop such an outstanding sanctuary for nature is really inspiring and we are very grateful for all their efforts. “The Local Places for Nature scheme focuses on engaging communities to actively create and enhance places for nature, and this is exactly what has happened here. With evidence suggesting that spending time in nature benefits our mental and physical wellbeing, we are certain that the whole community will reap the benefits of this amazing new wildlife and sensory garden.”

With the warmer weather the garden has now started to spring to life so people using the community centre and library, known locally as ‘The Comm’, can sit and enjoy nature during their visit.

Local county councillors, Cllr Corinna Kenyon-Wade and Cllr Ange Williams are keen to encourage everyone to get involved and benefit from the new garden: