Food & Drink   |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Blas Cymru Brokerage-Leaderboard-Advert
Workplace Recycling - Sidebar Button Advert - 450X460
Blas Cymru - Brokerage-Sidebar-Land-Advert
BIC Sidebar Button Advert
BIF sidebar default
Banc-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_GIF
17 April 2025
Food & Drink

New Welsh Vodka Brand Launches at Hensol Castle Distillery

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


Hensol Castle Distillery

A new Welsh vodka brand has had its debut at a launch celebration at Hensol Castle Distillery.

TENS Spirits is owned by Aaron Ramsey and Tom Simmons. The brand’s launch party included branded bars, immersive walkthroughs and bespoke cocktails. Guests had a first taste of the vodka in three guises – the signature TENS Vodka Soda, TENS EVOO Martini and a TENS Spring Punch.

Ten 1

 

Amongst those in attendance were Welsh international rugby player Rhys Priestland and British Lion Jonathan Davies, with former Wales rugby turned DJ Josh Navidi providing the soundtrack to the evening.

Hensol Castle Distillery Bar

Hensol Castle Distillery’s Managing Director Chris Leeke said:

“It was a real privilege to host the launch of TENS Spirits here at Hensol Castle Distillery. Seeing the space transformed so creatively was incredible — the branding, the energy, the atmosphere, it all brought a new dimension to the distillery. We’re proud to support emerging Welsh brands, and this event was a brilliant showcase of how tradition and innovation can come together in such a dynamic way.”



bnw MEET THE TEAM AD

Columns & Features:
Food & Drink
28 March 2025

Investing in Skills Will Strengthen Wales’ Food and Drink Industry
Food & Drink
7 March 2025

Upskilling Our Way to Business Growth

More Food & Drink Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //