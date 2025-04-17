New Welsh Vodka Brand Launches at Hensol Castle Distillery

A new Welsh vodka brand has had its debut at a launch celebration at Hensol Castle Distillery.

TENS Spirits is owned by Aaron Ramsey and Tom Simmons. The brand’s launch party included branded bars, immersive walkthroughs and bespoke cocktails. Guests had a first taste of the vodka in three guises – the signature TENS Vodka Soda, TENS EVOO Martini and a TENS Spring Punch.

Amongst those in attendance were Welsh international rugby player Rhys Priestland and British Lion Jonathan Davies, with former Wales rugby turned DJ Josh Navidi providing the soundtrack to the evening.

Hensol Castle Distillery’s Managing Director Chris Leeke said: