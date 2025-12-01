New Welsh-Medium Education Video Debuts at Cardiff Castle

A new promotional video showcasing the wealth of opportunities available through Welsh-medium education in Cardiff has been unveiled at Cardiff Castle.

The launch coincided with the Welsh Language Commissioner’s “Defnyddia dy Gymraeg” (“Use your Welsh”) campaign which aims to promote and facilitate the use of Welsh in all aspects of daily life, encouraging everyone to use the language with confidence.

Commissioner Efa Gruffudd Jones was among the special guests at the event along with Cardiff Council Leader, Cllr Huw Thomas and Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Sarah Merry.

Cardiff Castle is a significant feature of the Council’s Ein Dinas Ein Hiaith | Our City Our Language website, with Tesni the Dragon – the face of the site – residing in the Castle’s Keep. The new video aims to complement the website, which offers a wealth of information on services, activities, events, and opportunities to use Welsh in the capital.

The video features footage of Ti a Fi groups, Cylchoedd Meithrin, all 18 Welsh-medium primary schools, the city’s three Welsh Medium secondary schools, Uned Drochi Iaith – Cardiff’s Welsh language immersion provision, as well as further and higher education institutions. Its aim is to inspire families by highlighting the full Welsh-medium education journey from early years through to university.

The video will be available on both the Cardiff Council website and the ‘Ein Dinas Ein Hiaith | Our City Our Language website.

Council Leader, Cllr Huw Thomas, said:

“Cardiff is proud to be a bilingual capital and we are committed to providing opportunities to ensure that the Welsh language thrives in everyday life -from schools and workplaces to public services and cultural events. “This launch comes at a pivotal time, following the introduction of the Welsh Language and Education Act (Wales) earlier this year, which requires local authorities to actively promote Welsh-medium education. Alongside our ‘Ein Dinas Ein Hiaith’ website, the video will help families discover the incredible opportunities Welsh-medium education offers – from birth right through to university – ensuring that Cardiff is playing its role in supporting Welsh Government’s Cymraeg 2050 goal of one million Welsh speakers by 2050.”

Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Sarah Merry, said:

“Education is at the heart of our ambition to grow the number of Welsh speakers in Cardiff. By investing in Welsh-medium education from the earliest years right through to higher education, we are giving children and young people the skills and confidence to use Welsh in every aspect of their lives. Our schools play a vital role in supporting the Welsh Government’s Cymraeg 2050 vision, and we are proud to be creating more opportunities than ever for families to choose a Welsh-medium education for their children.”

Welsh Language Commissioner Efa Gruffudd Jones said: