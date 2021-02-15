New Welsh Language Service to Work with Welsh Businesses

The Welsh Government free to use service will help drive the bilingual ability of businesses across Wales to help further support the use of the Welsh language.

Helo Blod can offer free, practical advice on how to market and promote your business and make the Welsh language more visible in your shop, café, workshop or on your social media or website.

The free service offered by Prosiect 2050, a new unit at the Welsh Government includes:

Free Translations – Helo Blod can translate up to 500 words per month for you, completely free of charge.

– Helo Blod can translate up to 500 words per month for you, completely free of charge. Text checking – Helo Blod can check up to 1,000 words per year for free, so you have the peace of mind that the materials you’re producing in Welsh are correct.

– Helo Blod can check up to 1,000 words per year for free, so you have the peace of mind that the materials you’re producing in Welsh are correct. Advice and guidance – Helo Blod can offer practical advice, guidance and support to help your business use a little (or a lot) of Welsh. And if you need anything extra, Helo Blod will put you in touch with someone who can help.

– Helo Blod can offer practical advice, guidance and support to help your business use a little (or a lot) of Welsh. And if you need anything extra, Helo Blod will put you in touch with someone who can help. Merchandise – Helo Blod can send out useful goodies like lanyards and badges, which let your customers know you have staff who can speak or are learning Welsh.

Simple additions such as wearing a lanyard or badge bearing the Iaith Gwaith logo is a great way of showing customers you and/or your staff speak or are learning Welsh. This is just one quick way how Helo Blod can help you which your customers will appreciate and at no cost.

Accessing this free service is easy:

Go to Gov.Wales/Heloblod

Log into or register for an account

Click on ‘New Request’ within your Helo Blod and Me account

Select ‘I have a question/query’ and then follow the instructions.

And that’s it – Helo Blod will do the rest!

Helo Blod aims to try and help as many businesses as possible embrace and uptake the Welsh language into their everyday activity, help bring communities closer together and show that just a little bit of Cymraeg can make a big difference to your business.