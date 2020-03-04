New Vice-President of the Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust

Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams, a passionate supporter of the restoration of the Montgomery Canal, has agreed to become a vice-president of the Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust.

Mr Williams was elected at last December’s General Election to succeed retiring fellow Conservative MP, Glyn Davies, who is also a trust vice president.

“I am truly delighted to become a vice president of Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust,” said Mr Williams. “I pay tribute to all the work that has been done by this organisation to restore the Montgomery Canal, which is something that I am passionate about. “I shall do everything I can in Parliament to help reopen the canal to Newtown.”

Michael Limbrey, trust chairman, said: