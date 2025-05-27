New Venue Director Appointed at Swansea Building Society Arena

Swansea Building Society Arena has announced the appointment of Matt Blackhouse as its new Venue Director. He will officially take up the role on Monday, 2 June 2025.

Blackhouse brings a wealth of experience in venue and live event management to the business, and coming from his role of Senior Events Project Manager at YTL Arena Bristol, has played a key role in the development of plans for the region's new entertainment district.

Blackhouse brings over twenty years of live entertainment experience to the role, and a strong understanding of the industry across South Wales, having previously held several key roles at Utilita Arena Cardiff, including Deputy General Manager and Senior Events Manager, as well as roles at Celtic Manor Resort and St David’s Hall, along with freelancing for Glastonbury Festival in recent years.

Blackhouse assumes the role following the departure of Lisa Mart in March 2025, with ATG Entertainment and the Swansea Building Society Arena venue team looking forward to continuing to build on the entertainment offering brought to the region and maintaining collaborative efforts with Swansea’s vital grassroots music scene.

Matt Blackhouse, Venue Director of Swansea Building Society Arena said:

“It’s a privilege to have been appointed Venue Director of Swansea Building Society Arena. The arena has quickly established itself as an important venue in the South Wales landscape. The recent publication of visitor numbers since opening, confirms that audiences and event hirers have embraced the flexibility of the building, as demonstrated by the range of events that have been hosted in the first 3 years. “I look forward to continuing to build on the excellent work that has been done in the opening years, drawing on my professional experience to date and working with the team at ATG Entertainment, ensuring we continue to grow the programme of events, provide an excellent experience to ticket holders, event attendees and venue hirers alike, and to help make the arena a ‘must play’ destination.”

Claire Dixon, Business Director of UK Venues at ATG Entertainment said: