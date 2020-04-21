New Tool to Help Shoppers Access Fantastic Welsh Food and Drink

A new tool has been launched by Cywain to help shoppers confined by the coronavirus pandemic to access fantastic Welsh food and drink at the click of a button.

Movement restrictions brought in to fight the spread of COVID-19 mean home is the new high street, and shoppers are being urged to utilise products and services available online throughout Wales.

With the specially designed producers’ map, keyboard shoppers can find a fantastic range of home-delivered Welsh food and drink, while supporting local enterprises.

By logging on to https://menterabusnes.cymru/cywain/en/our-producers/ shoppers can access a map pinpointing a host of excellent food and drink producers from across Wales who can provide an online shop and delivery service.

The map has been created by Cywain – a programme that is dedicated to developing new and existing micro-businesses and SMEs in the Welsh food and drink sector.

Said Cywain’s Marketing and Events Team Leader, Alex James:

“Cywain is proud to work with over 200 Welsh food and drink producers, who are working tirelessly to make sure that we are fed with some of the most delicious food and drink in the UK. They may not be as visible to us now, but they are here – here for us, online.”

Recent weeks have seen an upward surge in online shopping. But according to the global market research company, Mintel*, in the early stages of the outbreak, the growth was mainly due to the convenience of having ‘big-baskets’ delivered to home.

However, with increased self-isolation, Mintel believes online shopping will shift from being a preference to a necessity, and placing significant strain on logistics.

Therefore, Mintel believes, there will be a growth in ‘local purchasing’ with businesses becoming ‘support systems’ in the community – their role extending to ‘ensuring all are cared for and catered to.’

Said Alex James:

“The current situation has made a lot of us think, re-evaluate and really appreciate what’s important to our families and us. For many, mealtimes are the one constant in our new home-based daily routines. “Supporting our fabulous local producers is not only a way of ensuring we have quality, flavoursome food and drink we need, but it helps our communities too. So, we are encouraging people to ‘make their business, your business!”

Lesley Griffiths, the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, said: