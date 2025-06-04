property construction logo
4 June 2025
Property / Construction

New School Build Achieves Record-Breaking BREEAM Score

Sustainability consultancy RedSix, in collaboration with Wynne Construction and Ceredigion County Council, has achieved the highest-ever BREEAM 2018 New Construction (Education) rating in the UK.

Aeron Valley School in Felinfach has officially been awarded an Outstanding BREEAM rating of 93.69%, setting a new benchmark for sustainable education buildings nationwide.

The project, a 2,457m² new-build school delivered under the BREEAM 2018 New Construction fully fitted (FF) education scheme, reflects the forward-thinking sustainability ambitions of Ceredigion County Council and Wynne Construction, RedSix said. RedSix acted as both BREEAM Assessor and Advisory Professional (AP) throughout the project lifecycle.

“From the very first design discussions, we knew this project had the potential to set a new standard,” said Gareth Davies, Managing Director of RedSix. “It’s a testament to what’s possible when sustainability is embedded from day one, with full collaboration from all stakeholders.”

Regular AP site visits, close coordination and a shared vision for net-zero performance helped the team meet stringent BREEAM criteria – including key credits under Ene01 and Ene04. The school incorporates air source heat pumps and solar panels, providing a low-carbon, future-proof solution for the region.

Richard Wynne of Wynne Construction added:

“We are incredibly proud to have played a part in achieving this landmark rating. The result of this achievement is a reflection of the collaborative approach by the project team. This school is not just a building – it’s a symbol of sustainable progress for future generations.”


