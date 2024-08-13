New Report Celebrates The Positive Impact of the Cadet Forces in Wales

A new independent report outlines the positive impact the cadet forces have on young people, adult volunteers and wider society in Wales.

The report, titled ‘Getting an Edge: The Impact and Value of the Cadet Forces in Wales’ was carried out by Professor Simon Denny, Professor Richard Hazenberg and Dr Claire Peterson-Young of the University of Northampton.

Commissioned by the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association (RFCA) for Wales, the study found that participation in the cadet forces led to increased social mobility, improved educational outcomes and enhanced employability.

Professor Denny, lead author of the report, said:

“Young people that are or have been in the cadet forces for two years or more develop attributes and gain skills, experiences and qualifications that give them a clear advantage – an ‘edge’ – over their non-cadet peers, in applications for further or higher education and employment. “This edge is particularly important for those young people who are economically disadvantaged.”

Adult volunteers also benefit from being members of the cadet forces, with the skills and qualifications they gain often leading to better career opportunities.

However, the report also highlights that the number of secondary-school-age children that are members of the cadet forces in Wales is lower than the UK average, and recommends that this be addressed:

“The number of cadets in Wales is lower than might be expected, with only 2.4% of eligible children in the cadet forces compared with a UK-wide figure of 4.2%. There is scope to increase the number of children that are members of the cadet forces to address this relative under-representation. The more children that are cadets, the more children that will benefit.”

The report also highlights that the number of cadets in Wales that gain vocational qualifications is limited by the amount of funding the cadet forces can provide:

“Given the significant benefits that are gained by young people with these qualifications and the position of the cadet forces as part of the Welsh learning ecosystem, there is a case for investment (should resources permit) by non-MOD budget holders.”

Professor Denny added: