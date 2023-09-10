New Pontoons Set to Improve River Tawe Corridor

Two new pontoons are being planned to boost travel up and down Swansea’s River Tawe.

One pontoon would be located close to the Hafod-Morfa Copperworks, with the other located within a short walking distance of The Strand.

The new pontoons are part of a Lower Swansea Valley improvement project being led by Swansea Council.

Improvements to The Strand also form part of the project, which will be part-funded by the UK Government as part of its levelling-up programme.

Other features of the £28.7m project will include improvements to Swansea Museum and further transformation works at the copperworks.

These transformation works would follow-on from recent major works that have already taken place at the copperworks site with the valued support of partners such as the Friends of Hafod Morfa Copperworks, Swansea University, Cadw, the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Welsh Government, the European Regional Development Fund, Swansea-based John Weaver Contractors, and Penderyn Distillery.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“The Tawe was at the heart of Swansea life for many years, and the UK Government funding we’ve now successfully bid for means there’s an opportunity to breathe more life into the river corridor for the benefit of local people and visitors to the city. “Complementing the fantastic work already being done by the Friends of Hafod Morfa Copperworks and Copper Jack river cruises, new river pontoons would help bring even more people to attractions like the copperworks – where Penderyn has recently opened up an operational distillery and visitor centre – while also creating more opportunities for water sports. “The pontoons will form part of an overall project that will celebrate Swansea’s rich history, create jobs for local people and open up innovative new spaces for local businesses.”

Other features of the Lower Swansea Valley improvement project include bringing the Victorian railway arches on The Strand back into use. Retail pods and improved lighting would also be put in place at The Strand’s tunnels, and an elevator will be introduced between The Strand and High Street.

Once complete, the overall project is estimated to be worth £5.7m a year to Swansea’s economy.

Several listed buildings at the copperworks would also be preserved and released for business uses like restaurants and a marketplace.

A new-build extension is planned for Swansea Museum too, which would enable additional exhibition and gallery space, as well as new conservation and storage areas, and a new café.