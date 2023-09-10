Expansion at Cardiff-Based IT Firm

Jellyfish Business Solutions, a trusted provider of comprehensive IT, telecoms, and managed print services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rhys Clark to its Business Development Team.

With 14 years of industry experience across various sectors, Clark’s wealth of knowledge and expertise is expected to boost Jellyfish’s client-focused services and help continue the rapid growth of the firm.

“We are delighted to welcome Rhys to the Jellyfish team,” said sales director Jack Walsh. “His extensive background in print supplies, managed print, and more recently in telecoms and IT services, aligns perfectly with our service portfolio, and we’re confident he’ll make a significant contribution to our mission of delivering value-added services to our clients.”

Based in Cardiff and serving South Wales and beyond, Jellyfish Business Solutions provides bespoke, cost-effective, and efficient services to support and empower businesses in their digital transformation journey.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Jellyfish team,” said Rhys, “and I’m eager to leverage my experience to add further value to our clients and expand our footprint across Wales and the South West.”

Rhys’ appointment comes at a time of significant growth for the business, which has seen an impressive double-digit increase in turnover year on year and an overall 400% increase since opening in 2018.