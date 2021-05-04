New Podcast Series to highlight Innovative Future Services

Infuse – Innovative Future Services is a £5.6 million programme to support local authorities in the Cardiff Capital Region to access new skills, methods and tools that improve their capacity and capability to innovate.

Supported by the European Social Fund through Welsh Government, it is a collaboration between Cardiff University, Y Lab, Nesta, Cardiff Capital Region City Deal (CCR) and the ten local authorities that make up the region, including Monmouthshire County Council as the lead partner.

Starting today Tuesday 4th May 2021 a pilot group of the Infuse programme, appropriately named ‘Cohort Alpha’, begin their journey. Teams will receive around three months of training and support in new skills, tools and methods, followed by three months of coaching in their own organisations as they go back to put them into practice helping to change the future of public service delivery for years to come; developing new innovation skills and capacity by tackling regional public service challenges.

Supporting the launch of the programme is our new podcast series, hosted by Dr Jane Lynch, Reader in Procurement at Cardiff Business School. In our first episode Dr Lynch is joined by Kellie Beirne, Director CCR City Deal, to discuss the importance of collaborative working and to explain how the Infuse programme ties into the Cardiff City Deal Challenge Fund.

Listen to the Podcast here: https://soundcloud.com/user-568940979-16472132/infuse-the-podcast-ep1-kellie-beirne