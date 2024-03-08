New Podcast Launched to Amplify SMART Towns Initiative

The Smart Towns Cymru initiative in Wales harnesses technology and data to drive economic growth and enhance community well-being, extending the opportunity for every town across the country to participate. This discussion explores the benefits and challenges faced by early adopters.

Joining us are Kiki Rees-Stavros, Project Manager for the Welsh Government’s Smart Towns Cymru Programme, Menter Môn, David Evans, Smart Towns Development officer, Wrexham City Borough Council, and Placemaking Consultant Owen Davies, who specialises in town and city centre regeneration.

Smart towns utilise data-driven decision-making, addressing various issues from footfall monitoring to air quality improvement. Funded by the Welsh Government, the initiative aims to revitalise high streets, integrating technology to monitor footfall, inform investment decisions, and enhance town vitality. Examples from Wrexham demonstrate how data insights influence policy changes, illustrating the transformative potential of digital infrastructure in town development and the initiative signifies a paradigm shift towards leveraging technology for inclusive urban renewal and sustainable growth.